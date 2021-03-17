Humanitarian Response Plan for Northeast Nigeria Seeks $1Bln for 2021 - OCHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The humanitarian community launched a $1 billion Humanitarian Response Plan to address needs in northeast Nigeria in 2021, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The plan requests US$1 billion to enable partners to provide critical services to the 6.4 million most vulnerable people - amongst a total of 8.7 million people in need of some form of humanitarian assistance in 2021," the statement said.

The UN agency explained that longstanding insecurity, violence, climate change and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have worsened the humanitarian situation for almost nine million people, nearly two of whom are internally displaced and up to 5.

1 million are facing hunger in the lean season.

With the funding requested, the humanitarian community aims to provide life-saving assistance and improve the living conditions in displacement camps.

OCHA also said it expected the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria's north-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe to persist unabated throughout 2021, with the armed conflict having no "clear end in sight."