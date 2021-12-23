UrduPoint.com

Humanitarian Situation In Afghanistan Is Grave, Issues With Providing Aid Remain- Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:10 PM

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is still quite serious, there are problems with the provision of financial assistance, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik

"It is hard to say (how the situation in Afghanistan will develop).

Everyone is looking at the actions of the new authorities in Afghanistan, they are in no hurry with their official international recognition. But it is quite obvious that the humanitarian situation there is quite serious and there were problems with the provision of financial assistance and economic assistance. Problems persist," Lukyantsev said.

Despite forecasts, there are no large migration flows from Afghanistan, the diplomat added.

