Humanitarian Situation in Karabakh Improved Thanks to Russian Peacekeepers - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has improved thanks to the presence of Russian peacekeepers, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"For over a year now, our peacekeepers have been helping to maintain stability in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Largely thanks to their efforts, the humanitarian situation improved, the territories of a number of districts were cleared of mines, social infrastructure facilities were restored, historical and cultural monuments were preserved," Putin told military officials.