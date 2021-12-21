UrduPoint.com

Humanitarian Situation In Karabakh Improved Thanks To Russian Peacekeepers - Putin

Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:21 PM

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has improved thanks to the presence of Russian peacekeepers, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has improved thanks to the presence of Russian peacekeepers, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"For over a year now, our peacekeepers have been helping to maintain stability in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Largely thanks to their efforts, the humanitarian situation improved, the territories of a number of districts were cleared of mines, social infrastructure facilities were restored, historical and cultural monuments were preserved," Putin told military officials.

