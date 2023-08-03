Humanitarian Situation in Lebanon Becomes 'Even More Dire' - Action For Humanity

The humanitarian situation in Lebanon has worsened since an explosion hit the capital Beirut three years ago and it affects not only the Lebanese people but also the world's largest community of Syrian refugees, a UK charity, Action for Humanity, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The humanitarian situation in Lebanon has worsened since an explosion hit the capital Beirut three years ago and it affects not only the Lebanese people but also the world's largest community of Syrian refugees, a UK charity, Action for Humanity, said on Thursday.

"The humanitarian situation in Beirut has become even more dire. Syrians seeking refuge in the country were forced from their homes only to be victim of this new crisis. Rampant poverty and runaway inflation are diminishing quality of life for millions every day," Action For Humanity's Chief Executive Othman Moqbel said in a statement, published on the eve of the third anniversary of the Beirut port explosion.

More than 90% of Syrians living in Lebanon face extreme poverty, so it is important that international organizations continue to help them, the statement read.

"Facing issues compounded by a crippling economic crisis that is entering its fifth year, it's vital that organisations and countries continue to support the people of Lebanon, and the 1.

5 million Syrian refugees who live within its borders," Moqbel added.

It is vital to provide necessary assistance and make local communities more crisis resilient, so that prosperity in the region could be restored, the statement concluded.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national Currency depreciated by more than 95% against the US Dollar. As a result, more than 70% of the population live below the poverty line.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 218 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. The explosion, considered by many as one of the largest non-nuclear blasts on record, resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by the Lebanese customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse since then.