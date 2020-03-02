Humanitarian Situation in Libya Unchanged Since Berlin Conference - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The humanitarian situation in Libya has not improved since the Berlin conference in January because hostilities have not stopped, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR), told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The humanitarian situation in Libya has not improved since the Berlin conference in January because hostilities have not stopped, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR), told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

When asked whether anything has changed with regards to the humanitarian situation after the Berlin Conference, Grandi said, "Unfortunately not, because fundamentally there has been no change in the military situation."

According to the UNCHR chief, his agency and the International Organization for Migration are working with migrants and refugees stranded in Libya and help the most vulnerable to return home or, if this is impossible, go to other countries.

"Now, that work is very difficult under almost normal circumstances. Imagine in a war zone, it's very risky. We are continuously interrupted," Grandi said.

The official stressed that the armed groups in Libya were "very unpredictable" and that it was sometimes not clear who is in control of a certain area. Despite describing the situation as "not very easy" and "very risky," Grandi said that the agency would stay in the area until it was possible to resume its operations.

In this regard, he went on to say that the implementation of the commitments agreed at the Berlin conference would give the UN "much more space to operate, and to bring more help to the people," who are often exploited by traffickers, mistreated, beaten and tortured.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival governments for years since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the Libyan National Army began its operation to retake the capital of Tripoli, where the rival Government of National Accord is seated.

Despite ongoing on-again-off-again negotiations to sign a definitive ceasefire, regular reports of shelling and downing of drones continue to emerge.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libya with the participation of Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt and several other countries, as well as the European Union and the United Nations. The main outcome of the conference was an appeal by its participants for a ceasefire, an obligation to refrain from interfering in the conflict and observing the UN arms embargo on Libya