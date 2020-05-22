Humanitarian Situation in Yemen Critical as COVID-19 Outbreak Worse Than Reported - UN

Yemen requires urgent humanitarian assistance as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country may be much higher than reported due to low testing capacity, deputy spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Jens Laerke said on Friday

"Although there is, of course, an official indication reported by WHO [World Health Organization] of the number of cases, the actual incidence is almost certainly much higher. Tests remain in short supply. Aid agencies in Yemen are operating on the basis that community transmission is taking place across the country. With only half of the health facilities fully functioning, Yemen's health system needs significant assistance to counter the threat of COVID-19," Laerke said at a UN press briefing.

The OCHA official stated that gaining financial support from donors will be crucial at a pledging conference that is set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia on June 2.

Earlier on Friday, a prominent human rights watchdog stated that renewed fighting in northern Yemen has put millions of people at increased risk, particularly amid the ongoing pandemic.

"The heightened risk to millions of Yemeni civilians who rely on aid as their lifeline comes at a time of reduced foreign assistance and rising fear of a Covid-19 outbreak," Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said in a press release.

According to HRW, violence has escalated between Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition in the Marib governorate over recent days, and the battle lines are edging ever closer to internally displaced person camps in the region.

As of Wednesday evening, the WHO has confirmed 184 cases of COVID-19 in Yemen and the death toll stands at 30. In the latest statistical bulletin, 13 new cases of the disease were reported in the middle Eastern country over the preceding 24 hours.