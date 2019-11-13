UrduPoint.com
Humanitarian Subgroup On Donbas Fails To Hold Video Conference On Wednesday - Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

The humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group will not hold on Wednesday its previously planned video conference as not all the participants are willing to take part in it, Valeria Lutkovskaya, the head of Kiev's delegation in the subgroup, said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group will not hold on Wednesday its previously planned video conference as not all the participants are willing to take part in it, Valeria Lutkovskaya, the head of Kiev's delegation in the subgroup, said.

The conference has been initially scheduled for Tuesday, but then postponed due to technical reasons.

"I have received a letter from our moderator, saying that the video conference has been canceled, as it has not secured support of all the participants," Lutkovskaya wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the sides have, therefore, lost their opportunity to discuss mutual release of detained persons, search for and transfer of missing people, and the prospects for opening new checkpoints.

