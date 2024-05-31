Humanity In 'race Against Time' On AI: UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Humanity is in a race against time to harness the colossal emerging power of artificial intelligence for the good of all, while averting dire risks, a top UN official said Thursday.
"We've let the genie out of the bottle," said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, head of the United Nations' International Telecommunications Union (ITU).
"We are in a race against time," she told the opening of a two-day AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.
"Recent developments in AI have been nothing short of extraordinary."
The thousands gathered at the conference heard how advances in generative AI are already speeding up efforts to solve some of the world's most pressing problems, such as climate change, hunger and social care.
"I believe we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to guide AI to benefit all the world's people," Bogdan-Martin told AFP ahead of the summit.
But she lamented Thursday that one-third of humanity still remains completely offline, and is "excluded from the AI revolution without a voice".
"This digital and technological divide is no longer acceptable."
Bogdan-Martin highlighted that AI holds "immense potential for both good and bad", stressing that it was vital to "make AI systems safe".
Recent Stories
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation in different sectors
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials
More Stories From World
-
Nishikori's Grand Slam return cut short by injury12 minutes ago
-
No.1 Korda fires 10 at par-3 12th in 80 to start US Women's Open32 minutes ago
-
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor1 hour ago
-
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president2 hours ago
-
64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn ceremony3 hours ago
-
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns3 hours ago
-
US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrect caucus to underpin ties with Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Spanish parliament passes controversial amnesty bill3 hours ago
-
Webb telescope finds most distant galaxy ever observed, again3 hours ago
-
France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from decay4 hours ago
-
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor4 hours ago
-
Jury starts day two of Trump trial deliberations5 hours ago