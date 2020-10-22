Humanity Yet to Come Up With Safe Alternatives to Virgin Plastic - Parley for the Oceans

The global community is yet to develop a safe alternative to virgin plastic as all of the substitutes so far have not proven environmentally safe in the scenario of mass disposal, Cyrill Gutsch, the founder of Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization with focus on marine plastic pollution, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The global community is yet to develop a safe alternative to virgin plastic as all of the substitutes so far have not proven environmentally safe in the scenario of mass disposal, Cyrill Gutsch, the founder of Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization with focus on marine plastic pollution, told Sputnik.

"The truth is that we humans are bad in modeling out what our actions really have in consequences. I bet most of these innovators do not have a clue what the true environmental impact is and that is the big challenge we are facing today. We have to find a way to evaluate what materials are actually better than the others. The problems always accrue with dimension and scale," Gutsch told Sputnik on the sidelines of Moscow Open Innovations forum, held virtually this week.

Even organic alternatives to plastic such as algae- or mushroom-based materials may turn out to be toxic if they are disposed in mass volumes, the activist noted.

"At Parley, we feel that it can take up to next 5 to 10 years to develop true alternatives therefore this is the moment to call the experts and say let's unite, lets create standards lets identify technologies we find promising, but let's also look at them very carefully and let's not hype the next thing because otherwise we are creating just the next plastic," Gutsch underlined.

At the same time, Parley for the Oceans' founder has urged the governments worldwide to incentivize and take other measures of encouraging businesses to phase out virgin plastic and opt for environmentally-friendly materials.

"It is time to reinvent [plastic] industry and the role that governments can play is to incentivize the alternatives and say 'you know what, if you are bringing my country into a position of inventing new materials, I am going to give you a tax cut, I am going to give you probably even other support, I will probably even give you a loan or a grant' because material revolution needs a lot of money," Gutsch said.

In March, World Ocean Council's President Paul Holthus told Sputnik that the plastic and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) producers should be held responsible for mismanaging the plastic waste they generate. Recently, the US Congress has passed the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which is criticized by some activists for being focused solely on cleaning up plastic waste while removing responsibility from the plastics industry. The act is now up for signing by US President Donald Trump.

Parley for the Oceans, founded by Gutsch in 2012, aims to contribute to the ocean plastic waste cleanup and management, while also helping business to switch to sustainable materials and production. It rose to prominence as a long-time partner of Adidas and is also collaborating with the Maldives government and the World Bank, among others, to tackle marine plastic pollution.