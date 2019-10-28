UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humanity's Homeland Found In Ancient Botswana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:18 PM

Humanity's homeland found in ancient Botswana

Modern humans emerged 200,000 years ago in a region of northern Botswana, scientists claimed Monday, in what appeared to be the most precise location of mankind's "ancestral homeland" yet discovered

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Modern humans emerged 200,000 years ago in a region of northern Botswana, scientists claimed Monday, in what appeared to be the most precise location of mankind's "ancestral homeland" yet discovered.

While it has long been known anatomically modern humans -- homo sapiens sapiens -- originated in Africa, scientists have until now been unable to pinpoint the precise location of our species' birthplace.

An international team of researchers took DNA samples from 200 Khoesan people, an ethnic group known to carry a high proportion of a branch of DNA known as L0, living in modern day South Africa and Namibia.

They then combined the DNA samples with geographic distribution, archeological and climate change data to come up with a genomic timeline that suggested a sustained lineage of L0 stretching back 200,000 years in the region south of the Zambezi River in Botswana.

Their work created a kind of genetic map tracing L0 lineage to show that prehistoric humans lived in the region for around 70,000 years, before climatic events forced them to begin dispersing throughout the world roughly 130,000 years ago.

"We've known for a long time that modern humans originated in Africa roughly 200,000 years ago," said Vanessa Hayes, from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and University of Sydney.

"But what we hadn't known until the study was where exactly this homeland was." The area identified in the study was called Makgadikgadi-Okavango, once home to a massive lake, roughly twice the area of modern-day Lake Victoria.

It is largely desert today.

Around 200,000 years ago, tectonic activity caused the lake to begin to break up, creating a vast wetland that researchers say was home to not only the first anatomically modern humans but also to mega fauna such as giraffes and lions.

But by the time 70,000 years had passed, the first genetic split occurs when a subset of the population migrated north east.

Another 20,000 years on, another group travelled south, according to the genomic map compiled in the study, which appeared in the journal Nature.

"Every time a new migration occurs, that migration event is recorded in our DNA as a time stamp," Hayes told AFP.

"Over time our DNA naturally changes, it's the clock of our history." - 'Tips of the human tree' - According to Axel Timmermann, from the Center for Climate Physics at the Institute of Basic Science in Busan, South Korea, these earliest migrations were driven by a very modern human obsession: climate change.

"Comparing the climatic data with timelines of genetic divergences we found a striking pattern," said Timmermann, a study co-author.

"More rainfall around 130,000 years ago, northeast of the homeland, created a green corridor for migration for the first group." Although there have been humanoid fossil remains believed to pre-date the 200,000-year benchmark named in the study, the team says their study of L0 data allows us to trace our lineage directly back to the region south of the Zambezi river.

"We're talking about anatomically modern humans, people living today," said Hayes.

"Everyone walking around today... it does actually come back to L0 being the oldest, and it all comes back to this one (region)."The team said they wanted to collect more DNA samples to help refine their methods and better reconstruct the history of the first movements of our earliest ancestors.

"It's like looking at a big tree," Hayes said. "European and Asians are just tiny little branches of the tip of the human tree."

Related Topics

Africa World Victoria Sydney Split Busan Zambezi Botswana South Africa South Korea Namibia Event All From

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.