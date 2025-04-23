Humanoid Robot Market Projected To Nearly Quintuple In Decade
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The humanoid robot market is expected to grow nearly fivefold over the next decade amid rising global competition and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, a sector representative told Anadolu.
Meric Atalay, chairman of the Turkish Purchasing Professionals’ and Managers’ Association (TUSAYER), said that Türkiye must prepare for a shift toward the humanoid robotics market as these robots are becoming increasingly viable alternatives to the traditional workforce.
According to Canada- and India-based Precedence Research, the global humanoid robot market is projected to increase from $1.57 billion in 2024 to $7.75 billion by 2034, driven largely by the use of robots in logistics for cost reduction and efficiency gains.
Atalay noted that despite AI’s widespread integration into fields such as sales, operations, marketing, and human resources, its application in the supply chain remains low.
He cited research indicating that 71% of global companies use at least one function of generative AI models, while some firms are making significant investments in humanoid robots and fusion technologies.
“Humanoid robots don’t have working hours, they don’t get sick, and they only require power—they will surpass human production in both cost and efficiency.
Though the use of humanoid robots will spur many ethical debates, Türkiye needs to be ready for the fierce competition by readying itself,” he said.
“Repetitive tasks, such as order planning and forwarding, collecting, analyzing, and deciding on offers, will largely be done by computer systems that we call ‘digital-collar workers’ in the next five years, while the integration of generative AI into more critical decision-making processes in procurements will come within 10 years,” he added.
Atalay stated that the use of such technologies effectively and the adoption of sustainability principles will make a difference in the sector, advising procurement and supply chain managers to act with a “strategic vision” and adopt a cost-oriented approach.
“Companies know their margins should no longer depend solely on sales prices, but also on efficiency in the supply chain—and those that are aware of this new reality are investing in new technologies and preparing for long-term sustainable competition,” he said.
“These firms can be pioneers in supply chain transformation by investing and creating an agile structure with an open-to-innovation approach,” Atalay added.
