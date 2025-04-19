Humanoid Robots Stride Into The Future With World's First Half-marathon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Step by mechanical step, dozens of humanoid robots took to the streets of Beijing early on Saturday, joining thousands of their flesh-and-blood counterparts in a world-first half marathon showcasing China's drive to lead the global race in cutting-edge technology.
The 21-kilometre (13-mile) event held in the Chinese capital's E-Town -- a state-backed high-tech manufacturing hub -- was billed as a groundbreaking effort to test the limits of bipedal robots in real-world conditions.
At the crack of the starter's gun, the robots began taking their first tentative steps as the Chinese pop song "I Believe" blared out from loudspeakers.
Curious human runners lined the roadside, phones in hand ready to photograph each machine as it began the race.
One smaller-sized android fell over and lay on the ground for several minutes, before getting up by itself to loud cheers.
Another, powered by propellers, veered across the starting line before crashing into a barrier and knocking over an engineer.
Crossing the finish line first despite a mid-race fall was the tallest droid and one of the heaviest in the competition. At 180 centimetres (5.9 feet) tall and weighing 52 kilograms (114.6 Pounds), the metallic black "Tiangong Ultra" finished in two hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds.
The men's and women's winners, both from Ethiopia, finished in one hour, two minutes and 36 seconds, and in one hour, 11 minutes and seven seconds respectively, according to state media.
Tang Jian, chief technology officer of the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center which developed "Tiangong", told reporters the company was "very happy with the results".
"We had set three goals for ourselves: first, to win the championship; second, to complete the entire half marathon with a single robot -- a very important goal for us; and third, to finish the race in under three hours," he said.
"We collected real-world running data from professional athletes and trained the robot so that its gait, cadence, stride length, and various postures could match those of professional runners as closely as possible."
The Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, first established by the government, is now owned by Chinese tech firms xiaomi Robotics and UBTech Robotics as well as two state-owned companies, according to business data provider Tianyancha.
Enthusiastic onlookers cheered the robots on from the sidelines.
"My daughter... got up really early and asked to come watch the robot marathon," spectator Huang Xiaoyu told AFP, holding her child.
"It was quite a breathtaking experience -- we were able to see some of the most cutting-edge robots in our country."
Recent Stories
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
More Stories From World
-
Humanoid robots stride into the future with world's first half-marathon3 minutes ago
-
Tunisia opposition figures get prison terms in mass trial33 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court pauses deportation of Venezuelans from Texas2 hours ago
-
Celtics chase second straight NBA title in playoff field led by Thunder, Cavs3 hours ago
-
Tunisia opposition figures get prison terms after mass trial3 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court pauses deportation of Venezuelans from Texas4 hours ago
-
Celtics chase second straight NBA title in playoff field led by Thunder, Cavs4 hours ago
-
Heat and Grizzlies take final spots in the NBA playoffs5 hours ago
-
Gunmen disguised as soldiers kill 12 people at Ecuador cockfight5 hours ago
-
Migrant's expulsion puts Washington Salvadorans on edge6 hours ago
-
At least 143 dead in DR Congo boat fire6 hours ago
-
Iran, US to hold second round of high-stakes nuclear talks in Rome6 hours ago