Humans Irreplaceable in Strategic Missile Forces Decision-Making - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) will not completely abandon duty shifts due to the automation of the control system, since it is not yet possible to replace a human in terms of decision-making with the use of nuclear weapons, the forces' commander, Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev, said.

Karakaev explained that the combat control system of the Strategic Missile Forces was a set of command posts and is designed to bring commands from the military control bodies to each launcher.

"With the entry of new missile systems into service, the combat control system is being improved. Today, this includes the digital transmission of orders, these are fiber-optic communication channels for their transmission, this is what primarily ensures reliability, ensures security and contributes to the fulfillment of tasks, including the automation of some processes in solving the tasks for the shifts in combat control," the commander said.

At the same time, he added, "automation, robotization ” they were originally, back in those old days, when missile weapons were developed, they were part of them, they performed some operations in the control system of the missile itself automatically."

"But you probably need to understand today that there are very formidable weapons in the hands of missilemen, and today it is not necessary to replace a person in terms of making a decision on its use, preventing unauthorized actions with nuclear weapons. A person still has to make a decision with a formidable weapon today, and probably we will not give it up soon," the commander explained.