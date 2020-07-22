UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humans Lived In N. America More Than 30,000 Years Ago: Study

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:26 PM

Humans lived in N. America more than 30,000 years ago: study

Tools excavated from a cave in central Mexico are strong evidence that humans were living in North America at least 30,000 years ago, some 15,000 years earlier than previously thought, scientists said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Tools excavated from a cave in central Mexico are strong evidence that humans were living in North America at least 30,000 years ago, some 15,000 years earlier than previously thought, scientists said Wednesday.

The artifacts, including 1,900 stone tools, showed human occupation of the high-altitude Chiquihuite Cave over a 20,000 year period, they reported in two studies, published in Nature.

"Our results provide new evidence for the antiquity of humans in the Americas," Ciprian Ardelean, an archeologist at the Universidad Autonoma de Zacatecas and lead author of one of the studies, told AFP.

Related Topics

Zacatecas Lead Mexico From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

46 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

TikTok committed to ensure safety of users: Spokes ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.