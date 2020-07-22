Humans lived in N. America more than 30,000 years ago: study

Tools excavated from a cave in central Mexico are strong evidence that humans were living in North America at least 30,000 years ago, some 15,000 years earlier than previously thought, scientists said Wednesday

The artifacts, including 1,900 stone tools, showed human occupation of the high-altitude Chiquihuite Cave over a 20,000 year period, they reported in two studies, published in Nature.

"Our results provide new evidence for the antiquity of humans in the Americas," Ciprian Ardelean, an archeologist at the Universidad Autonoma de Zacatecas and lead author of one of the studies, told AFP.