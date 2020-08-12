Humayun Muhtat Appointed Acting Head of Afghan Embassy in Russia - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A source in the Afghan Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that Humayun Muhtat, the counselor at the Afghan Embassy in Moscow, was appointed acting head of the embassy after Ambassador Latif Bahand's dismissal.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed Humayun Muhtat as acting head of the embassy," the source said.

The ministry has also assigned a three-member delegation to "investigate Latif Bahand," according to the source.

The reason for Bahand's removal is not yet known.