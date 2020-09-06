Hundreds Arrested During Sunday Protests in Belarus - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Hundreds of people have been detained throughout Belarus for participating in unauthorized protests on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik, adding that the precise number will be available on Monday.

Earlier in the day, opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko organized protests in Minsk and other cities.

"Hundreds of citizens have been arrested across the country for taking part in unauthorized protests. We do not know the final number, we are planning to present it on Monday morning," Chemodanova said.