UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Arrested During Sunday Protests In Belarus - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Hundreds Arrested During Sunday Protests in Belarus - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Hundreds of people have been detained throughout Belarus for participating in unauthorized protests on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik, adding that the precise number will be available on Monday.

Earlier in the day, opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko organized protests in Minsk and other cities.

"Hundreds of citizens have been arrested across the country for taking part in unauthorized protests. We do not know the final number, we are planning to present it on Monday morning," Chemodanova said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Minsk Belarus Sunday

Recent Stories

DLD adopts artificial intelligence technology in s ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits Government Support Depar ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

2 hours ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

3 hours ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.