Hundreds Arrive For Navalny Funeral Despite Kremlin Warning
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Hundreds of mourners gathered near a church in southern Moscow on Friday, braving the prospect of arrests to pay their respects to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The ceremony comes two weeks after Navalny died in an Arctic prison. His supporters accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering his top critic.
The Kremlin, which has denied involvement in Navalny's death, on Friday warned against "unauthorised" protests around the funeral.
Under grey skies, hundreds of mourners still queued near the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church in Maryino, where the service is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT).
"People like him shouldn't be dying: honest and principled, willing to sacrifice themselves," said Anna Stepanova, who came to pay homage.
The French and German ambassadors were also in the crowd.
Fences had been put up around the church, but the passage was left open despite a heavy law enforcement presence and anti-riot police trucks.
"What are they afraid of? Why so many cars?" Stepanova said.
"They are so afraid themselves," she said. "The people who came here, they are not scared. Alexei wasn't either."
