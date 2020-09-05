UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Attend Funeral Of Teen Allegedly Shot By S.African Police

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Hundreds attend funeral of teen allegedly shot by S.African police

Dozens of mourners on Saturday attended the funeral of a disabled teenager who was allegedly gunned down last week by police, setting off protests against racism and police brutality across the country

Eldorado Park, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Dozens of mourners on Saturday attended the funeral of a disabled teenager who was allegedly gunned down last week by police, setting off protests against racism and police brutality across the country.

Nathaniel Julies, a 16-year-old with Down syndrome, was shot dead on August 26 near his home in Eldorado Park, a township ravaged by drugs and crime.

Wearing T-shirts branded with Julies' face, angry mourners sang apartheid struggle songs and demanded justice.

"We knew that Nathaniel would at some time have to pass, but not in that fashion," his uncle Cyril Brown told local television station eNCA.

His family said the boy, whose speech was impaired, was out to buy biscuits from a shop when he was shot by police on patrol.

Community members claim Julies was killed by police after they became frustrated with his responses to their interrogations.

The teenager's death sparked outrage in both Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, and around the country, renewing calls for tougher action against police brutality.

But Brown appealed to the community to refrain from rioting in protest.

"Today is about Nathaniel Julies, the justice will come after that," he said.

Three police officers have been charged in connection with the boy's death and will make their second appearance in the Protea magistrates court on Thursday.

Police presence was especially high during the funeral ceremony, increasing agitation among mourners.

"It's like a gangster is being buried here," bemoaned MP and opposition party leader Kenneth Meshoe who was in attendance.

"It is insulting and provoking."Bridget Harris, the boy's mother, told mourners that she has forgiven the officers arrested in connection with her son's death.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Drugs Eldorado Buy Johannesburg August Family TV From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Presence of wreckage of enemy's jet fighter, brave ..

35 seconds ago

Lebanese Army Disposed of Over 4 Tonnes of Ammoniu ..

36 seconds ago

Roguish British comedy 'The Duke' wows Venice film ..

41 seconds ago

Five things about Tour de France leader Adam Yates ..

4 minutes ago

Eight drivers summoned by Monza stewards over Hami ..

4 minutes ago

Navas understudy Sergio Rico in u-turn to stay at ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.