Hundreds Defy Sri Lanka Curfew After Deadly Unrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Fresh protests erupted in Sri Lanka's capital on Tuesday, defying a government curfew after five people died in the worst violence in weeks of demonstrations over a dire economic crisis

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Fresh protests erupted in Sri Lanka's capital on Tuesday, defying a government curfew after five people died in the worst violence in weeks of demonstrations over a dire economic crisis.

Demonstrators showed no sign they would back down, even after scores were injured when government supporters were bussed into Colombo on Monday, and attacked protesters with sticks and clubs.

As outrage over the incident soared, prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned -- but even that has failed to calm public anger, with his brother Gotabaya still president with widespread powers and command over the security forces.

Thousands of angry protesters stormed Mahinda's official residence overnight, and the former premier had to be rescued in a pre-dawn military operation on Tuesday, firing tear gas and warning shots.

"At least 10 petrol bombs were thrown into the compound," a top security official told AFP.

Speaking to AFP, protester Chamal Polwattage said: "More people are coming to the demonstration site after the emergency and curfews.

"People are angry about the attacks launched against us yesterday. Despite the curfew since yesterday afternoon, we have a lot of volunteers bringing food and water for us," the 25-year-old said.

"We will not go until the president goes," he added.

