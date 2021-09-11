UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Demonstrate Against Chad Junta

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:03 PM

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Hundreds demonstrated on Saturday against Chad's junta amid tight security in the capital N'Djamena, a journalist reported, as tension grips the country following the April death of former president Idriss Deby Itno.

August had also seen unrest after civil society organisations called for protests against the "power grab" in April by the Transitional Military Council's (CMT) and Deby's 37-year-old son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno after his father's death fighting rebels.

Deby senior died aged 68 after more than three decades in office and on the cusp of winning a sixth term in office.

The army officer had seized power in 1990 through an armed uprising.

