Hundreds Displaced, 21 Hospitalized Amid Major Blaze in New York - Fire Department

Over 20 people, including firefighters, were hospitalized as a blaze swept through a residential building in New York City, leaving about 240 people displaced, the Fire Department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Over 20 people, including firefighters, were hospitalized as a blaze swept through a residential building in New York City, leaving about 240 people displaced, the Fire Department said.

The fire broke on the sixth floor of an apartment building comprising some 150 flats in the Queens area, and promptly spread to the rest of the structure, as the resident of the apartment where the fire kicked off left the door open while fleeing.

"Thankfully, we have no serious, life-threatening injuries.

We're up to 21 patients, that includes 16 Firefighters that have been transported to area hospitals," Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala said, as quoted by the rescue service in an Instagram post late on Tuesday.

The firefighter also added that the blaze left 90 families comprising some 240 civilians displaced.

In the meantime, more than 350 rescue workers, who were deployed to contain the fire, continue the operation. According to Gala, one side of the building was consumed by the fire.