Hundreds evacuated as forest fire rages in Turkey

Izmir, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Firefighters were battling a strong forest fire in Turkey's Aegean city of Izmir for a third day on Saturday, AFP reporters said, with hundreds more people evacuated overnight.

In the northern suburb of Ornekkoy, AFP journalists saw the charred remains of several buildings and vehicles in an industrial zone while grey smoke billowed into the sky.

"We don't know what to do. Our workplace is located in the middle of the fire. We have lost our livelihood," said 48-year-old Hanife Erbil, who earns a living collecting paper and plastic waste.

The pine trees that once crowned the surrounding hills were also burned.

"It was such a beautiful route, it smelled of pine trees everywhere. It makes me want to cry," said taxi driver Ayhan.

A witness who wished to remain anonymous told AFP by telephone that the smell of smoke was hanging over the city, the third most-populated in Turkey.

Firefighters from other Turkish cities have been sent as reinforcements and the army has been mobilised.

"Everyone is working hard. I'm on my 36th hour of service. We can say the fire is partially under control," said Izmir firefighter Arjin Erol.

The fire started on Thursday and was quickly spread to residential areas by winds blowing at 50 kilometres (30 miles) an hour.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 900 residents in five affected districts were evacuated overnight in Izmir.

The fire damaged 16 buildings and affected 78 people, with 29 of them admitted to hospital, the Turkish health ministry said.

Wild animals, cats and dogs died in the fire but no human victim has yet been reported.

"Currently, two planes and eleven helicopters are continuing to intervene," said Agriculture and Forestry Ministry Ibrahim Yumakli, after the strong winds had earlier grounded the helicopters and water bombers.

Residents of the city should not be "worried", he added.

Around 1,600 hectares (3,900 acres) have been affected, the minister said, adding that the challenging geography was making it difficult to put out the fire at its origin.

Six other fires continue to rage in forest areas in other cities in Turkey, including northwestern Bolu and Aydin in the west.

In June, a fire that broke out in Mardin in southeastern Turkey claimed the lives of 15 people.

Scientists say climate change makes extreme weather events including heatwaves more likely, longer lasting and more intense, increasing the risk of wildfires.