MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Around 800 people were evacuated from the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, as the fire alarm system was activated automatically over stage smoke, the city department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Around 800 people left the building ... The gas fire suppression system was activated over stage smoke," the department said.