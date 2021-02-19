UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Evacuated From Russia's Bolshoi Theater Over False Fire Alarm - Emergencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Hundreds Evacuated From Russia's Bolshoi Theater Over False Fire Alarm - Emergencies

Around 800 people were evacuated from the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, as the fire alarm system was activated automatically over stage smoke, the city department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Around 800 people were evacuated from the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, as the fire alarm system was activated automatically over stage smoke, the city department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Around 800 people left the building ... The gas fire suppression system was activated over stage smoke," the department said.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Gas From

Recent Stories

25 health workers receive COVID-19 vaccines in New ..

7 seconds ago

SAHR expresses concern over the strategic timing o ..

14 minutes ago

2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers postponed to ..

8 seconds ago

Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed due to corona ..

10 seconds ago

UK Launches New Agency for Advanced Research to Fu ..

4 minutes ago

Russia-China Investment Fund, Winter Capital Inves ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.