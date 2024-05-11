Hundreds Evacuated From Ukraine Border After Russian Offensive
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Hundreds of people were evacuated from border areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv region after a surprise Russian offensive as President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday urged Ukrainian forces to wrest back lost ground.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces made small advances in the area it was pushed back from nearly two years ago, the latest in a series of gains as Ukrainian forces find themselves outgunned and outmanned.
"A total of 1,775 people have been evacuated," Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on social media.
He reported Russian artillery and mortar attacks on 30 settlements over the past 24 hours.
Groups of people could be seen coming in vans and cars with as many bags as they could carry at an evacuation arrival point outside the city of Kharkiv.
Evacuees -- many of them elderly -- registered and received food and medical assistance in makeshift tents.
Zelensky had said on Friday that a "fierce battle" was under way in the Kharkiv region.
"We must disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine," he said on Saturday.
Ukrainska Pravda quoted military sources saying the Russian assault had resumed on Saturday near the village of Glyboke in Kharkiv.
The report could not be independently verified.
The Kharkiv region has been mostly under Ukrainian control since September 2022.
A senior Ukrainian military source said on Friday that Russian forces had advanced one kilometre (0.6 miles) into Ukraine and were trying to "create a buffer zone" in the Kharkiv and neighbouring Sumy regions to prevent attacks on Russian territory.
Ukrainian forces have multiplied attacks inside Russia and Russian-held areas of Ukraine, particularly on energy infrastructure.
On Saturday, Moscow-installed authorities in the Russian-occupied Lugansk region in eastern Ukraine said four people were killed by a Ukrainian strike with US-made missiles on an oil depot in Rovenky.
Governor Leonid Pasechnik said the strike "enveloped the oil depot in fire and damaged surrounding homes".
In Russia, two people were reported killed by Ukrainian strikes in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.
Ukrainian officials also reported a total of six civilians killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions over the past day.
- 'Tactically significant gains' -
Officials in Kyiv had warned for weeks that Moscow might try to attack its northeastern border regions, pressing its advantage as Ukraine struggles with delays in Western aid and manpower shortages.
Ukraine's military said it had deployed more troops and Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were using artillery and drones to thwart the Russian advance.
"Reserve units have been deployed to strengthen the defence in this area of the front," it said.
The US-based Institute for the Study of War said on Friday that Russia had made "tactically significant gains".
But the main aim of the operation was "drawing Ukrainian manpower and materiel from other critical sectors of the front in eastern Ukraine," it said.
ISW said it did not appear to be "a large-scale sweeping offensive operation to envelop, encircle and seize Kharkiv" -- Ukraine's second biggest city.
Washington announced a new $400 million military aid package for Kyiv hours after the offensive began, and said it was confident Ukraine could repel any fresh Russian campaign.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From World
-
Blues beat Hurricanes to go top of Super Rugby standings15 minutes ago
-
Djokovic 'fine' after bottle strike drama at Rome Open16 minutes ago
-
China's Hubei upgrading ecological outlook with low-carbon transformation16 minutes ago
-
Israel expands east Rafah, north Gaza evacuation order16 minutes ago
-
Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have evacuated east Rafah16 minutes ago
-
More than 200 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: UN1 hour ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras2 hours ago
-
Released opposition leader urges Indians to battle 'dictatorship'2 hours ago
-
Nuggets, Pacers claw back in NBA conference semi-finals2 hours ago
-
More than 200 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: UN2 hours ago
-
Hundreds evacuated from Ukraine border after Russian offensive3 hours ago
-
China's Xi in Hungary to celebrate 'new era' with Orban3 hours ago