Open Menu

Hundreds Evacuated In Central China After Yellow Alert Issued Over Rainstorms

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Hundreds evacuated in central China after yellow alert issued over rainstorms

Hundreds of people were evacuated in central China as authorities issued a yellow alert against rainstorms, state media reported on Monday. China's National Meteorological Center issued the alert after heavy downpours hit central and eastern regions

ISTANBUL , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Hundreds of people were evacuated in central China as authorities issued a yellow alert against rainstorms, state media reported on Monday. China's National Meteorological Center issued the alert after heavy downpours hit central and eastern regions.

"More than 3,800 people have been evacuated in the central provinces of Hubei and Hunan," public broadcaster CGTN reported.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is preparing to face another tropical cyclone which may enter the country this week. Also, Typhoon Goring, known internationally as Saola, moved north over the Philippine Sea, local media reported.

In Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said Typhoon Saola "weakened from a super typhoon to a typhoon, and the eye is expected to miss Taiwan, as it swirls through the Bashi Channel," Focus Taiwan news reported.

Related Topics

Weather China Alert Philippines May Media From

Recent Stories

Five world championship golds, Khaled Al Shehhi ey ..

Five world championship golds, Khaled Al Shehhi eyes Abu Dhabi Pro&#039;s black- ..

4 minutes ago
 128000 people shifted to safe places from flood af ..

128000 people shifted to safe places from flood affected areas in Bahawalpur: DC ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Theatre festival all set to begin on Sept ..

Pakistan Theatre festival all set to begin on September 08

10 minutes ago
 Secretary Irrigation SP visits Empress Flood Embar ..

Secretary Irrigation SP visits Empress Flood Embarkment

10 minutes ago
 Drizzle forecast for coastal areas in Sindh

Drizzle forecast for coastal areas in Sindh

10 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring stree ..

Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring streetlights on solar system

20 minutes ago
Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

20 minutes ago
 Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on elect ..

Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on electricity bills: Solangi

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate execution of ..

20 minutes ago
 Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

27 minutes ago
 Alps rockslide halts train services between France ..

Alps rockslide halts train services between France and Italy

23 minutes ago
 Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing ..

Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing society

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World