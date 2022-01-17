UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Evacuated In Iran As Floods Cause Dam Overflow In South - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 07:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Authorities in the Iranian province of Hormozgan have ordered hundreds of local rural residents to evacuate due to a risk of flooding, as incessant rain has caused a local dam to overflow, Iranian media reported on Monday.

The Esteghlal dam was flooded in the neighboring Kerman province, posing the threat of chain flooding for the Minab dam in Hormozgan, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Minab governor ordered all villages downstream of the Esteghlal dam to leave, and the military is now building barriers to protect local buildings and crops, according to the report.

Torrential rain and snowstorms have continued in southern Iran since early January. As of Monday, they have killed five and inundated 351 homes.

