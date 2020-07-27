UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Evacuated Over Fire In Moscow Women's Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:48 PM

Hundreds evacuated over fire in Moscow women's jail

Hundreds were evacuated after a fire broke out Monday at a pre-trial detention centre for women in Moscow, Russian news agencies reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Hundreds were evacuated after a fire broke out Monday at a pre-trial detention centre for women in Moscow, Russian news agencies reported.

"850 people were evacuated" after a fire broke out in the prison in southeastern Moscow, TASS state news agency quoted the Moscow branch of the prison service as saying.

White smoke rose from the back of the building of the Pre-Trial Detention Centre No.6 in footage shown on Ren tv channel.

No casualties were reported.

The city transport department said roads had been closed to allow fire engines to reach the building.

A spokesman for the prison service told TASS that the prisoners had been evacuated to another area within the detention centre.

The fire broke out on the ground floor at around 1320 GMT, TASS quoted the emergencies ministry for the capital as saying.

Some reports said the fire broke out in a bakery. Ren TV reported that old blankets and rags caught fire.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Women TV From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

Four Private Members' bills introduced in Senate

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President Dodon Named Most Popular Politi ..

2 minutes ago

US Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Practices Live ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh organizes Poem-telling contest ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.