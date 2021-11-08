Hundreds flee homes as DR Congo army attacked

Hundreds of people living near DR Congo's eastern border with Uganda fled their homes after unidentified assailants attacked army positions overnight, civilian and military sources said on Monday

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people living near DR Congo's eastern border with Uganda fled their homes after unidentified assailants attacked army positions overnight, civilian and military sources said on Monday.

"Several armed forces positions were attacked overnight Sunday in a strategic zone on the border between the DRC and Uganda," communication minister Patrick Muyaya told Belgian media in Brussels.

Muyaya did not indicate who was behind the attacks near Bunagana in Rutshuru Territory, part of the troubled eastern province of North Kivu.