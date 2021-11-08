UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Flee Homes As DR Congo Army Attacked

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:28 PM

Hundreds flee homes as DR Congo army attacked

Hundreds of people living near DR Congo's eastern border with Uganda fled their homes after unidentified assailants attacked army positions overnight, civilian and military sources said on Monday

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people living near DR Congo's eastern border with Uganda fled their homes after unidentified assailants attacked army positions overnight, civilian and military sources said on Monday.

"Several armed forces positions were attacked overnight Sunday in a strategic zone on the border between the DRC and Uganda," communication minister Patrick Muyaya told Belgian media in Brussels.

Muyaya did not indicate who was behind the attacks near Bunagana in Rutshuru Territory, part of the troubled eastern province of North Kivu.

Related Topics

Army Brussels Congo Uganda Border Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

16 minutes ago
 Most countries 'failed' on climate Paris pledges: ..

Most countries 'failed' on climate Paris pledges: Obama

3 minutes ago
 Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects f ..

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Zhob Division directs for timely comp ..

Commissioner Zhob Division directs for timely completion of development projects ..

3 minutes ago
 111 NADRA centers operating across Balochistan: NA ..

111 NADRA centers operating across Balochistan: NA told

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority discards carbonated beverage ..

Punjab Food Authority discards carbonated beverages

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.