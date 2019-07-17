UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Gather At Puerto Rican Affairs Office In DC Calling On Governor To Step Down

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:40 AM

Hundreds Gather at Puerto Rican Affairs Office in DC Calling on Governor to Step Down

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Several hundred people have gathered outside The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration in Washington calling for Governor Ricardo Rossello to resign.

Rossello has been under fire since messages leaked that revealed obscene remarks the governor made about political opponents, women and journalists, which sparked protests and clashes in the streets of Puerto Rico, a US territory.

People at the federal affairs building in Washington are holding Puerto Rican flags and chanting their calls in Spanish and to musical instruments.

The signs, most of which are written in Spanish, say things like "Ricky Rosello Corrupted, Get Out," and "Disgrace, Step Down," along with "They took so much away from us that they took away our fear."

There is an increased presence of police on the scene, however, the protest is peaceful

Earlier, Rossello said he would not resign as governor despite the clashes.

