Hundreds Gather in Argentina Capital, Demand Justice for Maradona - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Hundreds of people have gathered in the center of Argentina's capital city, Buenos Aires, to demand just and thorough investigations into the death of football legend Diego Maradona.

People wear t-shirts with number ten, carry flags, banners, play and sing about Maradona. The demonstration has already blocked one of the major streets in the city center, July 9 Avenue.

Among the protesters gathered around the Obelisk of Buenos Aires are small children. Peddlers sell water, beer and sandwiches.

"We want justice, we think the investigations will not be done properly till the end," Nicole, one of the protesters, told Sputnik.

"So much evidence has been investigated, they know everything already, but they will not find the real culprits," Humberto said in comments to Sputnik.

The city law enforcement have arrived at the scene in several vehicles with water cannons set ready.

Maradona died of a heart attack at age 60 in November 2020. The government organized a three-day public wake which led to riots in Buenos Aires after thousands of fans were unable to get a glimpse of his coffin. People threw bottles, bricks and metal fencing at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

On Monday, a special medical commission started an investigation into the cause of death of the football legend. It was tasked with finding out whether his death was a result of medical malpractice and can be qualified as murder. Currently, seven people are under investigation.