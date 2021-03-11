UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Gather In Argentina Capital, Demand Justice For Maradona - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Hundreds Gather in Argentina Capital, Demand Justice for Maradona - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Hundreds of people have gathered in the center of Argentina's capital city, Buenos Aires, to demand just and thorough investigations into the death of football legend Diego Maradona.

People wear t-shirts with number ten, carry flags, banners, play and sing about Maradona. The demonstration has already blocked one of the major streets in the city center, July 9 Avenue.

Among the protesters gathered around the Obelisk of Buenos Aires are small children. Peddlers sell water, beer and sandwiches.

"We want justice, we think the investigations will not be done properly till the end," Nicole, one of the protesters, told Sputnik.

"So much evidence has been investigated, they know everything already, but they will not find the real culprits," Humberto said in comments to Sputnik.

The city law enforcement have arrived at the scene in several vehicles with water cannons set ready.

Maradona died of a heart attack at age 60 in November 2020. The government organized a three-day public wake which led to riots in Buenos Aires after thousands of fans were unable to get a glimpse of his coffin. People threw bottles, bricks and metal fencing at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

On Monday, a special medical commission started an investigation into the cause of death of the football legend. It was tasked with finding out whether his death was a result of medical malpractice and can be qualified as murder. Currently, seven people are under investigation.

Related Topics

Football Murder Attack Riots Police Water Vehicles Died Buenos Aires Argentina July November Gas 2020 Government Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

18 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

17 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

17 minutes ago

UAE’s economy shows remarkable ability to overco ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Invited Zimbabwean Defense Minister to Mili ..

17 minutes ago

Peru receives 117,000 vaccine doses from COVAX fac ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.