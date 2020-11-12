Several hundreds people gathered at the opera house in the center of Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

One of the protesters told Sputnik correspondent that those gathered oppose the actions of Pashinyan.

Heavily equipped police units appeared on the square near the opera theater, but clashes did not take place. The protesters remained calm and did not provoke the officers, who were also restrained and polite toward the protesters.

On Wednesday, a mass opposition rally took place outside of the Armenian parliament in Yerevan, with protesters demanding the resignation of Pashinyan over a ceasefire agreement he signed with Azerbaijan concerning the conflict in breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

About 10 leaders of the Armenian opposition have since been detained for staging protests amid a martial law introduced in the country,

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that on Monday he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijan and Armenia on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

The Armenian prime minister described the agreement as a very hard decision to make, which nonetheless did not appease his domestic critics. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the deal a capitulation of Armenia.