UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Gather In Center Of Armenia's Yerevan To Demand Resignation Of Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:58 PM

Hundreds Gather in Center of Armenia's Yerevan to Demand Resignation of Prime Minister

Several hundreds people gathered at the opera house in the center of Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Several hundreds people gathered at the opera house in the center of Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

One of the protesters told Sputnik correspondent that those gathered oppose the actions of Pashinyan.

Heavily equipped police units appeared on the square near the opera theater, but clashes did not take place. The protesters remained calm and did not provoke the officers, who were also restrained and polite toward the protesters.

On Wednesday, a mass opposition rally took place outside of the Armenian parliament in Yerevan, with protesters demanding the resignation of Pashinyan over a ceasefire agreement he signed with Azerbaijan concerning the conflict in breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

About 10 leaders of the Armenian opposition have since been detained for staging protests amid a martial law introduced in the country,

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that on Monday he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijan and Armenia on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

The Armenian prime minister described the agreement as a very hard decision to make, which nonetheless did not appease his domestic critics. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the deal a capitulation of Armenia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Martial Law Russia Parliament Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

16 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

17 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

17 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

17 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

17 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.