Hundreds Gather In Khan Yunis For Israeli Hostages Release
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Khan Yunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza near the family home of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Thursday in anticipation of two Israeli hostages being released.
Onlookers clambered over smashed concrete on the upper floors of buildings, devastated in more than 15 months of war with Israel in Gaza, hoping to catch a glimpse of Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old Israeli-German, and Arbel Yehud, a 29-year-old Israeli woman.
On the ground, along what was left of a narrow, dusty road, crowds scores deep gathered for the exchange near the home of Sinwar, who was killed on October 16 last year.
"We came to witness these historic moments of handing over the prisoners. We feel proud of the resistance -- they preserved the lives of the prisoners throughout the days of the occupation's war of extermination," Mohammed Al-Astal, 32, told AFP from Khan Yunis.
"The resistance's choice of the home of the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar for the handover encouraged thousands of citizens to participate and celebrate the ceremony.
Everyone is eager for moments of joy," he added.
Hamas and Islamic Jihad sources said that more than 100 Islamic Jihad fighters were to be stationed in Khan Yunis for the exchange.
Earlier, Israeli woman soldier hostage Agam Berger was freed amid the twisted metal and gutted buildings of Jabalia in northern Gaza.
Wearing green, military-style fatigues, Berger was handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross after being led briefly onto a makeshift stage flanked by Hamas fighters, only their eyes visible through masks.
The 20-year-old Israeli, who was handed a gift bag and a golden-framed certificate to mark the end of her ordeal, kept a steady gaze on the platform which broke only when she was urged by a Hamas cameraman to wave to the crowd.
Recent Stories
UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
More Stories From World
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter2 minutes ago
-
Hundreds gather in Khan Yunis for Israeli hostages release2 minutes ago
-
Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 1622 minutes ago
-
Australia declare on 654-6 in first Sri Lanka Test32 minutes ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter32 minutes ago
-
1.2 million in Japan told to use less water to help rescue man from sinkhole42 minutes ago
-
Koran burner shot dead in Sweden, five arrested52 minutes ago
-
IMF boss to visit Ethiopia amid reforms52 minutes ago
-
Germany's Merkel criticises own party leader over far-right support1 hour ago
-
Russia warns against 'chaos' in Serbia after protests2 hours ago
-
'The region will die': Ukraine's Donbas mines within Russia's grasp2 hours ago
-
Qatari emir in Syria, met by interim president Sharaa2 hours ago