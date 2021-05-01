UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Gather In London For Kill The Bill Protest Against New Police Legislation

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 08:55 PM

Hundreds march in the Kill the Bill protest against the Policing and Crime Bill in central London over claims that the new legislature undermines the freedom of expression, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday

The Kill the Bill demonstrations are happening in over 20 cities across the country on May Day. The protests were triggered by the Policing and Crime Bill, which proposes to give the UK police extra powers to regulate non-violent protests that could be deemed too noisy or a nuisance.

Several hundred people gathered on Saturday afternoon in London's Trafalgar Square to express their disagreement with the bill. According to demonstrators who talked to Sputnik, the legislature violates the foundations of democracy and impedes the right of citizens to protest.

Some even expressed fear that the bill's approval will be the death of the democracy in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police urged the protesters to comply with coronavirus restrictions as the country is still in lockdown and public gatherings are strictly prohibited. The square and the surrounding areas in central London have been reinforced with police units accompanied by a helicopter.

The protests are peaceful, no clashes with the police or arrests have been reported yet.

In April, the UK faced several Kill the Bill protests and rallies against coronavirus restrictions. Thousands of people took to the streets of the British capital, eight police officers were reportedly injured while dispersing crowds, about 100 demonstrators were detained.

