Hundreds Gather To Show Support To Palestine In BiH Capital Sarajevo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 06:42 PM

Hundreds Gather to Show Support to Palestine in BiH Capital Sarajevo - Reports

Members of the Palestinian community and local residents gathered for a peaceful rally in front of the city administration building in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Sarajevo, local media reported on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Members of the Palestinian community and local residents gathered for a peaceful rally in front of the city administration building in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Sarajevo, local media reported on Saturday.

The head of the Islamic community in BiH, Husein Kavazovic, called earlier for a peaceful settlement in Palestine. In mid-May, hundreds of people marched down Sarajevo's central pedestrian street in Bascarsija district demanding the end of violence.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in front of the historic administration building, Vijecnica, in a further show of support to Palestine.

"We want to send a signal for peace, to tell the aggressor that it is enough, it is time to free our occupied territory. We want the international community that says that Israel has the right to self-defense to ask from whom it defends itself.

From Sarajevo the European Jerusalem we send a signal of peace to the Palestinian people, a signal that they are not alone," Riziq Nimoura, Palestinian ambassador to BiH, was cited as saying by Dnevni Avaz newspaper.

On May 14, a march in support of Palestine was held in Pristina. The rally was attended by over a hundred people, including a member of the parliament of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, who demanded Israel stop its attacks on Gaza. In the majority Muslim city in Serbia, Novi Pazar, a peaceful march in support of Palestine took place on May 15.

On Thursday, Israel and the Hamas Islamist movement agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.

