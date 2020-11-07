UrduPoint.com
Hundreds In Baghdad Demand Ouster Of US Troops From Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 09:03 PM

Hundreds in Baghdad demand ouster of US troops from Iraq

Several hundred protesters gathered in the Iraqi capital on Saturday afternoon to demand US troops leave the country in accordance with a parliament vote earlier this year

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Several hundred protesters gathered in the Iraqi capital on Saturday afternoon to demand US troops leave the country in accordance with a parliament vote earlier this year.

"We will choose resistance if parliament's vote is not ratified!" read one of the banners at the demonstration, which took place near an entrance to the high-security Green Zone, where the US embassy and other foreign missions are located.

Others carried signs bearing the logo of Hashed al-Shaabi, a state-sponsored network of armed groups including many supported by Iraq's powerful neighbour Iran.

Following a US strike on Baghdad in January that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and the Hashed's deputy head, outraged Iraqi parliamentarians voted to oust all foreign forces deployed in the country.

