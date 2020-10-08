UrduPoint.com
Hundreds In Minneapolis Protest Release Of Chauvin, Implicated In Floyd's Death - Reports

Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:08 PM

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the US city of Minneapolis after news broke that former police officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee to the neck of unarmed George Floyd until his death, was released from prison on bail, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the US city of Minneapolis after news broke that former police officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee to the neck of unarmed George Floyd until his death, was released from prison on bail, media reported.

Earlier in the day, Chauvin became the last of the four police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd to be released from custody after court records show that he posted a non-cash payment of the $1 million bail. Court records show that Chauvin used the services of A-Affordable Bail bonds, Inc to secure his release.

According to local television channel WCCO, hundreds marched peacefully but local authorities deployed national guard personnel and riot police who arrested several people after some aggressive episodes.

The police killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd in late May sparked unrest across the United States and later other parts of the world, with protesters calling an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

