Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:02 PM

Hundreds in US State of Georgia Protest Murder of Ahmaud Arbery on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Nearly a thousand people gathered in front of the Glynn County Courthouse in southeastern Georgia to protest the shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, an African-American man shot and killed while jogging in a residential area.

A viral video sparked racial tensions when it showed Arbery jogging in a residential neighborhood in Glenn County before he was confronted and slain by father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, who were armed with guns.

"An injustice against one is an injustice against all," an African-American woman speaking at the podium said. "Today, I mourn the death of justice, won't you mourn with me?"

The protest was organized by the Georgia branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and specifically took place on Friday because it would have marked Arbery's 26th birthday.

Civil leaders at the demonstration spoke about racial injustice toward the African-American community, adding they regret that it continues to be an issue through generations. Arbery's family also spoke and reminisced about him.

On February 23, Gregory McMichael spotted Arbery jogging and called the police to report a suspicions African American man who could have been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

The video shows Arbery was killed while fighting with Travis McMichael who was armed with a shotgun. The family of the deceased claims that Arbery has become a victim of racial hatred against African Americans.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Murder Protest Police Man Georgia February Women Family All

