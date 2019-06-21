Hundreds Injured In Georgia Protest Crackdown: Ministry
Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :At least 240 demonstrators and police officers were injured during an overnight anti-government protest in Georgia after riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at a largely peaceful rally, the health ministry said Friday.
It added that "102 people were being treated for injuries in Tbilisi hospitals".