Hundreds Join Violent Protest in Montreal Defying New COVID-19 Curfew, Measures - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:48 PM

Hundreds of people in Montreal breached the 8 p.m. curfew as it went into effect with violent protests against the government's re-imposed COVID-19 measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Hundreds of people in Montreal breached the 8 p.m. curfew as it went into effect with violent protests against the government's re-imposed COVID-19 measures.

Social media videos show people gathering in the streets on Sunday night without social distancing nor wearing masks as they set things on fire, damage property and break windows of local businesses, Canadian network Global news reported.

The protest was initially a calm demonstration which soon turned violent and was met with tear gas from police in an attempt to control the massive crowd.

"While vaccination accelerates, we must continue to adhere to the measures if we want to defeat this pandemic," Health Minister Christian Dube wrote on Twitter.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Thursday that COVID-19 restrictions would be strengthened in Montreal and Laval with the reinforcement of the 8 p.m. curfew as of Sunday which would be in place until further notice.

A previous curfew from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. had been in place prior to Sunday.

According to the health minister, 58 percent of new cases were reported in people under the age of 40.

