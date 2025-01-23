Hundreds Leave West Bank Camp During Israeli Raid: Palestinian Official
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 08:44 PM
Palestinian official said hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area
Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A Palestinian official said hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.
"Hundreds of camp residents have begun leaving after the Israeli army, using loudspeakers on drones and military vehicles, ordered them to evacuate the camp," where Israel's military launched an intense military operation this week, Jenin governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP.
The army told AFP that it was "unaware of any evacuation orders for residents in Jenin as of now".
Salim Saadi, a Jenin resident who lives on the edge of the refugee camp, told AFP that the army had asked camp residents to leave between 9:00 am (0700 GMT) and 5:00 pm.
"There are dozens of camp residents who have begun to leave", he said.
"The army is in front of my house. They could enter at any moment."
