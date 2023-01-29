Hundreds March in New York Streets in Support of Tyre Nichols

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Several hundred people in New York City have participated in a demonstration in support of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year old Black man, who was beaten to death by five Memphis police officers, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

A wave of protests swept across the United States after Memphis authorities released video footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after the fatal incident.

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Manhattan on Saturday, according to a Sputnik correspondent. The protest was peaceful and no detentions were made.

People were holding banners saying "The World Would Be Better if Police Didn't Abuse Power," "Jail Killer Cops!" and "Justice for Tyre Nichols."

On Friday, police arrested three people at a demonstration in support of Nichols held in New York.

Memphis authorities released four graphic videos on Friday night, showing five Black Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. Nichols died on January 10, three days after the incident. All five officers were arrested and charged on Thursday.