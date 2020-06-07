Hundreds March in Osaka Against Police Killings of Black People in US

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Hundreds of people marched in Japan's second largest city of Osaka on Sunday in solidarity with US protests against police brutality and the death of black American George Floyd.

The organizers of the peaceful rally, Black Lives Matter Kansai, said in a statement seen by Sputnik that the march paid tribute to Floyd as well as Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and many other black people who had been racially profiled and killed by police.

The demonstration was attended by foreigners and therefore could not be designated as a protest, as Japanese laws ban foreigners from organizing protests in the country. Police put the attendance at a thousand people, down from 3,000 estimated by the organizers.