UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds March In Osaka Against Police Killings Of Black People In US

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Hundreds March in Osaka Against Police Killings of Black People in US

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Hundreds of people marched in Japan's second largest city of Osaka on Sunday in solidarity with US protests against police brutality and the death of black American George Floyd.

The organizers of the peaceful rally, Black Lives Matter Kansai, said in a statement seen by Sputnik that the march paid tribute to Floyd as well as Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and many other black people who had been racially profiled and killed by police.

The demonstration was attended by foreigners and therefore could not be designated as a protest, as Japanese laws ban foreigners from organizing protests in the country. Police put the attendance at a thousand people, down from 3,000 estimated by the organizers.

Related Topics

Protest Police Osaka George Japan March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

6 minutes ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

51 minutes ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

1 hour ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.