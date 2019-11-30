UrduPoint.com
Hundreds March In Sudan Capital Seeking Justice For Martyrs

Sat 30th November 2019 | 06:51 PM

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Hundreds of protesters marched Saturday through downtown Khartoum to demand justice for those killed in demonstrations against Sudan's now ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

More than 250 people were killed and hundreds injured in the months-long protests that erupted in December 2018, according to umbrella protest movement Forces of Freedom and Change.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for 30 years, was deposed by the army in a palace coup on April 11 after the demonstrations triggered by an acute economic crisis.

Crowds marched from a central Khartoum square to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's offices, demanding authorities deliver justice for those killed and also find out about protesters who went missing.

"Blood for blood!" chanted protesters gathered in front of Hamdok's offices in the capital, an AFP correspondent reported.

Dozens of policemen stood guard as protesters, many whistling, clapping and ululating, belted out revolutionary slogans.

"We want justice for martyrs. We are afraid that the criminals might not be judged," said protester Nizar bin Sufian.

He said protesters welcomed Thursday's decision by the new authorities to dismantle Bashir's regime and former ruling party.

"But we have not seen any moves by the government to find those missing or to begin trials of those responsible for the killing of protesters," bin Sufian told AFP.

Bashir and several senior members of his regime are in prison, while the veteran leader himself is on trial for alleged graft.

Since August, Sudan has been ruled by a joint civilian-military sovereign council headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

A transitional cabinet led by Hamdok has been tasked with the day-to-day running of the country.

The sovereign council is tasked with overseeing an overall transition to civilian rule as demanded by the protest movement.

