Open Menu

Hundreds More Wounded, Foreigners Hope To Flee War-torn Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Hundreds more wounded, foreigners hope to flee war-torn Gaza

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Hundreds more wounded and foreign passports holders hoped to escape war-torn Gaza on Thursday as Israeli forces bombed and fought intense ground battles with Hamas in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Ambulances were set to rush several dozen patients to Egyptian hospitals, and about 400 foreigners or dual nationals were expected to escape as the southern Rafah crossing was to open for a second day, said border officials on both sides.

Egypt said that eventually it hoped to help evacuate 7,000 foreigners from more than 60 countries from the densely crowded territory of 2.

4 million people that has endured weeks of sustained bombardment.

Intense ground battles flared again overnight in northern Gaza as Israel has sought to destroy Hamas over the bloody October 7 attacks, the worst in the country's 75-year-history, which it says claimed 1,400 lives.

The Israeli army, which is also seeking to free around 240 hostages, said it had killed "dozens" of enemy forces as "terrorist cells in the northern Gaza Strip fired anti-tank missiles, detonated explosive devices and hurled grenades".

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Israel Egypt Gaza October Border From Million

Recent Stories

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

56 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

2 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

2 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

2 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

2 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

12 hours ago

More Stories From World