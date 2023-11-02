Hundreds more wounded, foreigners hope to flee war-torn Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Hundreds more wounded and foreign passports holders hoped to escape war-torn Gaza on Thursday as Israeli forces bombed and fought intense ground battles with Hamas in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Ambulances were set to rush several dozen patients to Egyptian hospitals, and about 400 foreigners or dual nationals were expected to escape as the southern Rafah crossing was to open for a second day, said border officials on both sides.

Egypt said that eventually it hoped to help evacuate 7,000 foreigners from more than 60 countries from the densely crowded territory of 2.

4 million people that has endured weeks of sustained bombardment.

Intense ground battles flared again overnight in northern Gaza as Israel has sought to destroy Hamas over the bloody October 7 attacks, the worst in the country's 75-year-history, which it says claimed 1,400 lives.

The Israeli army, which is also seeking to free around 240 hostages, said it had killed "dozens" of enemy forces as "terrorist cells in the northern Gaza Strip fired anti-tank missiles, detonated explosive devices and hurled grenades".