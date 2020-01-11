UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Mourn Reporters Shot Dead After Covering Iraq Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Hundreds mourn reporters shot dead after covering Iraq protests

Hundreds of Iraqis on Saturday mourned two reporters shot dead the previous evening in the country's southern city of Basra, where they had been covering months of anti-government protests

Basra, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Iraqis on Saturday mourned two reporters shot dead the previous evening in the country's southern city of Basra, where they had been covering months of anti-government protests.

Ahmad Abdessamad, a 37-year-old correspondent for local television station Al-Dijla, and his cameraman Safaa Ghali, 26, were killed late Friday, the Journalistic Freedoms Observatory (JFO) said.

Hundreds marched through the streets of Basra carrying symbolic coffins, their pictures and Iraqi flags.

One mourner told AFP: "What happened was an attempt to scare people. But now, everyone in Basra has come out to mourn Ahmad and his colleague Safaa. It was clearly an attempt to silence people." The two reporters were in a car near a police station in Basra when armed men in a 4x4 approached them and opened fire.

"Armed men attacked them and sprayed them with bullets on Friday night, which killed Abdessamad. His cameraman was taken to the city hospital, where he died," the JFO said in a statement.

It said that two weeks before he died, Abdessamad had sent the JFO video testimony about "threats he received from militias because of his criticism of Iran in his coverage." Demonstrations erupted in October in Iraq's capital and across its Shiite-majority south, railing against government graft and a lack of jobs.

The protests have also slammed neighbouring Iran for economic and political overreach in Iraq and for propping up a ruling class reviled by demonstrators.

As the protests drag on, activists have complained of a growing campaign of intimidation, including assassinations, kidnappings and threats, meant to keep them from the rallies.

Around a dozen activists have been shot dead and are among the more than 460 people killed in protest-related violence since October.

The rallies had been overshadowed in recent weeks by rising tensions between the US and Iran but protesters revived them on Friday, including in Basra, where some demonstrators were arrested.

The Iraqi Journalists' Union demanded Basra's police conclude a speedy investigation so that "the criminals be brought to justice".

The Committee to Protect Journalists, meanwhile, condemned the killing and urged Iraqi authorities to do more to protect reporters covering the movement.

"No journalist should have to fear for their safety or be singled out for attack over their coverage of protests," said the CPJ's regional representative Ignacio Miguel Delgado.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Iran Police Station Iraq Car Died Basra October Criminals TV From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Firdous Ashiq says across the board accountability ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish FM appreciates Pak efforts for de-escalati ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Prime Minister’s Office awarded WELL Certifi ..

25 minutes ago

Carbon capture, technology transfer successful ene ..

40 minutes ago

UAE social media star falls in love with Pakistan

42 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Macron Agree to French Experts Helping ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.