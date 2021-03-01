UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Nominated For Peace Prize: Nobel Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:47 PM

Hundreds nominated for Peace Prize: Nobel Institute

More than 300 people have been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute announced Monday, with climate activist Greta Thunberg and ex-US president Donald Trump among them

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :More than 300 people have been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute announced Monday, with climate activist Greta Thunberg and ex-US president Donald Trump among them.

The total of 329 falls short of the record set in 2016, when the institute was faced with 376 nominations.

The Names of nominees are kept secret for at least 50 years, but sponsors -- who include politicians, former laureates and university professors -- may choose to make their choices public.

Alongside Trump and Thunberg, known nominees this year include groups on the forefront of the pandemic fight including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Vaccine Alliance Gavi.

"It has been a special year, marked by Covid, and it would have been surprising if this had not been reflected in the nature of the nominations," Nobel Institute director Olav Njolstad told AFP, declining to be more specific.

Receiving a nomination for the prize does not mean endorsement by the Nobel Committee, which accepts all nominations from qualified sponsors.

The committee, which will unveil its choice on October 8, awarded last year's prize to the World food Programme (WFP).

This year, other known nominees include press freedom NGOs such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Political activists like Svetlana Tikhanovskaya of Belarus and Russia's Alexei Navalny are also on the list.

Related Topics

World Russia Trump Alliance Belarus May October 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police warns of social media scams

3 minutes ago

Rashid, envoy discuss enhancing bilateral relation ..

33 seconds ago

Shuakat invites opposition's ruckus in PA

2 minutes ago

Classes of newly approved medical college would st ..

2 minutes ago

DAO asks retired govt servants to submit documents ..

2 minutes ago

No precedent of live telecast of court proceedings ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.