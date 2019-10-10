Hundreds of Activists Heading for Jerusalem to Protest Violence in Arab Community -Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Hundreds of vehicles with Arab activists are heading from the Arab town of Majd al-Krum and the Shoket junction for Jerusalem to show their protest against violence in the Arab community, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, three people were killed in a brawl in Majd al-Krum, with the whole number of this year's victims of violence in Israeli Arab communities having exceeded 70.

The cars with black flags want to reach the Prime Minister's Office where the activists will stage their protests, the Haaretz media outlet reported.

"We are setting out to convey a clear message to the government, the Public Security Ministry and the Israel Police. This involves an entirely legitimate protest," Salim Salibi, who is heading the Majd al-Krum local council, told Haaretz.

The developments are a part of the wave of protests against violence targeting Israeli Arabs that kicked off two weeks ago. According to Haaretz, indictments are filed in 30 percent of Arabs' murder cases and 58 percent of Jews' murder cases in Israel.