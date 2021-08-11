UrduPoint.com

'Hundreds' Of Afghan Soldiers Surrender To Taliban Near Kunduz: Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:17 PM

'Hundreds' of Afghan soldiers surrender to Taliban near Kunduz: lawmaker

Hundreds of Afghan soldiers who retreated to the airport outside Kunduz after the Taliban captured the northern city at the weekend have surrendered, a local lawmaker told AFP Wednesday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Afghan soldiers who retreated to the airport outside Kunduz after the Taliban captured the northern city at the weekend have surrendered, a local lawmaker told AFP Wednesday.

Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, said soldiers, police and uprising forces "surrendered to the Taliban with all their military gear".

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Police All Airport

Recent Stories

President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard ..

President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard minorities’ rights

3 minutes ago
 Woman manager behind Rs 750 m gold scam in Karachi ..

Woman manager behind Rs 750 m gold scam in Karachi: Police

12 minutes ago
 PM to launch agri projects in Bahawalpur to uplift ..

PM to launch agri projects in Bahawalpur to uplift farmers

7 minutes ago
 Afghanistan an example how corruption drowns natio ..

Afghanistan an example how corruption drowns nations: Fawad

7 minutes ago
 FAC to arrange Jashn-e-Azadi programmes

FAC to arrange Jashn-e-Azadi programmes

7 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.