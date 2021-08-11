'Hundreds' of Afghan soldiers surrender to Taliban near Kunduz: lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Afghan soldiers who retreated to the airport outside Kunduz after the Taliban captured the northern city at the weekend have surrendered, a local lawmaker told AFP Wednesday.

Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, said soldiers, police and uprising forces "surrendered to the Taliban with all their military gear".