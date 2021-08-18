Hundreds of Afghans Hold Anti-Taliban Rally in Brussels Near European Commission Building

Hundreds of Afghans rallied on Schuman Square in Brussels on Wednesday to raise awareness of the situation in Afghanistan and the problem of Afghan refugees following the change of power, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Hundreds of Afghans rallied on Schuman Square in Brussels on Wednesday to raise awareness of the situation in Afghanistan and the problem of Afghan refugees following the change of power, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We want our president Ashraf Ghani back to us," a protester told Sputnik.

Demonstrators held posters with such slogans as "Save Afghanistan!" and "What were these 20 years of war for?!" as well as Afghan national flags, which the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) outlawed after taking over. They believe that the Islamist movement will quell any prospect of a secular Afghan state.

A female protester said the international community had abandoned Afghan women, expressing concern about the lives of her relatives back home, as now they "are not allowed to have their opinion.

"

Protesters also criticized Pakistan for its support of the Taliban, tearing up Pakistani national flags and attempting to burn them, which were prevented by the police.

After weeks of gaining ground amid the withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban completed the takeover by entering Kabul on Sunday. Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation. Thousands of Afghans rushed to Kabul Airport in hope of fleeing the country.