UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Afghans Hold Anti-Taliban Rally In Brussels Near European Commission Building

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:19 PM

Hundreds of Afghans Hold Anti-Taliban Rally in Brussels Near European Commission Building

Hundreds of Afghans rallied on Schuman Square in Brussels on Wednesday to raise awareness of the situation in Afghanistan and the problem of Afghan refugees following the change of power, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Hundreds of Afghans rallied on Schuman Square in Brussels on Wednesday to raise awareness of the situation in Afghanistan and the problem of Afghan refugees following the change of power, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We want our president Ashraf Ghani back to us," a protester told Sputnik.

Demonstrators held posters with such slogans as "Save Afghanistan!" and "What were these 20 years of war for?!" as well as Afghan national flags, which the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) outlawed after taking over. They believe that the Islamist movement will quell any prospect of a secular Afghan state.

A female protester said the international community had abandoned Afghan women, expressing concern about the lives of her relatives back home, as now they "are not allowed to have their opinion.

"

Protesters also criticized Pakistan for its support of the Taliban, tearing up Pakistani national flags and attempting to burn them, which were prevented by the police.

After weeks of gaining ground amid the withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban completed the takeover by entering Kabul on Sunday. Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation. Thousands of Afghans rushed to Kabul Airport in hope of fleeing the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Russia Brussels Women Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Former Afghan President Ghani, Who Fled Country, H ..

Former Afghan President Ghani, Who Fled Country, Hospitalized in Abu Dhabi - Rep ..

15 seconds ago
 Toll of Turkish air strike in Iraq rises to eight

Toll of Turkish air strike in Iraq rises to eight

17 seconds ago
 Law minister visits control room, reviews Muharram ..

Law minister visits control room, reviews Muharram processions' security

18 seconds ago
 9th Muharram processions peacefully concludes in K ..

9th Muharram processions peacefully concludes in KP

20 seconds ago
 Taliban Have to Prove Their Transformation by Acti ..

Taliban Have to Prove Their Transformation by Action - French Foreign Minister

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan Post extends Express Post services to Kha ..

Pakistan Post extends Express Post services to Khairpur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.