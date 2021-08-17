Hundreds of Afghans Trying to Enter Kabul Airport

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Hundreds of Afghans are still making attempts to enter the Kabul airport to board evacuation flights on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Thousands of people are located near the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

People who previously worked for western countries as translators, drivers or performed other duties are trying to climb over a fence to enter the airport, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

Shots are heard in the facility as both, the US military and the Taliban (banned in Russia), are making efforts to disperse the crowd.